First phase of Gallatin traffic synchronization project expected to begin in 2022

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is tracking Nashville’s growth with our “Nashville 2021” reports and commuters in Gallatin are expected to get some much needed relief over the next several months.

Traffic signals at 25 of the city’s busiest intersections along Nashville Pike/US-31E will receive upgraded technology. It’s the first phase of an effort to connect all 45 signals to significantly help commuters get from Point A to Point B at a faster, yet safer pace.

“We are growing at a more rapid rate now than we were 15 years ago,” said Nick Tuttle, a Gallatin native who has been the city’s engineer for the last 14 years. “Everyone wants to get to their destination as fast as they can. People are excited about it and are interested and want to know when it’s going to happen.”

Two weeks ago, the city’s $1.5 million traffic synchronization project was given a bid and now they are looking to award it to a contractor by January 2022 and have it fully functioning by the Fall of 2022, as long as there aren’t any hiccups.

“Materials is what we expect to potentially be a holdup,” Tuttle said. “Since we last spoke to them, they are more confident to get the materials we need and we are hoping that works out.”

Tuttle says it’s an issue they have seen even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The intersections included are:

Nashville Pike/US-31 E/SR-6 at Cages Bend Road/Lower Station Camp Creek Road

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Douglas Bend Road

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Plantation Boulevard/St. Blaise Road

Nashville Pike/US-31E at Green Lea Boulevard

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Greensboro Drive/Volunteer State Community College

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Grassland Place/Gap Boulevard

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at S Browns Lane

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Belvedere Drive

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Village Green Drive

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at SR-109 Southbound Ramps/Lock 4 Road

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at SR-109 Northbound Ramps

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Green Wave Drive

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Gallatin Plaza

Nashville Pike/US-31E/SR-6 at Maple Street

W Main Street/US-31E/SR-6 at W Main Street/Red River Road/SR-25/174

W Broadway/US-31E/SR-6 at North Locust Avenue

W Broadway/US-31E/SR-6 at W Eastland Avenue/N Water Avenue

E Broadway/US-31E/SR-6 at N Water Avenue/Old State Highway 109/SR-174

Scottsville Pike/Gallatin Pike/W Broadway/US-31E/SR-6 at Airport Road

N Water Avenue at Franklin Street

Water Avenue and Main Street

S Water Avenue at Smith Street

W Main Street at Locust Avenue

E Main Street at Boyers Avenue

Phase 2 of the federally-funded project will focus on the remaining 25 intersections. That process is just beginning, so it could take until 2025 to be fully completed.