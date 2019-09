NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville made history Thursday night after the first Muslim was elected to an office in the city.

Zulfat Suara won one of the four seats in the At-Large Metro Council race.

Suara brought in 34,237 votes, which was enough to get her the fourth seat. Sharon Hurt, Burkley Allen, and Steve Glover finished in the top three.