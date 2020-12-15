First Lady Maria Lee releases virtual tour of Christmas at the Tennessee Residence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee released a virtual tour of Christmas at the Tennessee Residence, according to a release from her office.

The tour theme is ‘Christmas Through the Years’ and showcases holiday decor through the historic home. This was all inspired by traditions of Christmases past, present and future.

There are also county ornaments created by artists in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties to enjoy.

For the full tour, click here.