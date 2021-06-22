First Lady Dr. Jill Biden ended full day of travel in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a rainy start to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s day as she left Washington D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

The first lady had multiple stops to encourage people to get vaccinated at Jackson State University and at Ole Smokey Distillery in Nashville. Biden has multiple trips planned to address the stagnant vaccine numbers across the country.

“This was bad, but now we have a way to make it better,” Biden said.

Biden got to Jackson, Mississippi where a vaccination clinic was distributing Pfizer and Moderna doses to students. She was greeted by city officials and Representative Bennie Thompson upon her arrival.

“When you walk in, there are just places where you just feel like ‘ah’ and that’s just how this place feels to me,” Biden said.

The first lady is targeting rural areas and schools along her nationwide tour. As the White House acknowledged the president’s goal of having 70 percent of American adults vaccinated by July 4 likely won’t happen.

“It’s hard to believe how far we’ve come from this point last year,” Biden said.

When the First Lady arrived in Music City just before 5 p.m., Congressman Jim Cooper and Nashville Mayor John Cooper greeted her as she stepped off Air Force Two.

Biden attended an event at Ole Smokey Distillery with country music star Brad Paisley. The first lady departed back to D.C. just after 7 p.m. from the Nashville International Airport.