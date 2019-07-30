First day of school for students in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Summertime is nearly over for students all across Middle Tennessee.

On Tuesday, students and faculty in the Putnam County School District returned to class.

Upperman High School Principal, William Stepp and Assistant Principal, Greg Wilson along with several teachers, greeted students as they came through the front doors.

“The first day is always exciting,” said Stepp. “It’s about first impressions, it’s about the kids coming in and seeing that we’re going to love on them, we’re going to have fun and we’re going to do this with them.”

Senior, Landon Walters reflected on his time in the district.

“Today is my last first day of school,” said Walters. “It’s exciting but also kind of scary because I don’t know what comes after high school yet.”

Nearly 750 students attend Upperman High School, with about 800 students at Upperman Middle School.

Stepp said this side of the county is growing and they’ve hired more teachers to accommodate the increasing number of students. “We are continuing to grow and that’s something we are very proud of out here!”