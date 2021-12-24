WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four months after a devastating flood took the lives of 20 people in Humphreys County, the town of Waverly remains resilient and strong.

Many homes and businesses are shadows of what they once were and remain empty.

Many people News 2 spoke to consider this Christmas a reminder of what they have overcome. Also, they are thankful to spend time with their loved ones.

Outside the Waverly Cash Saver was a group of people fundraising for their ministry. Three ladies told News 2 about their home that was damaged in the flood.

“People have just really come together to bless us,” Jenny Gosa of Hope Center Ministries said. “They have donated their time, money and energy to make our house get back to what it was before the flood.”

Other people I met spoke about their experiences in the flood, including a woman who survived on top of her roof.

“The water started shooting up the vents, just flowing in,” Angie Gantlett recalled. “I got up on the roof and then Joel from Nashville rescued me.”

Gantlett lost her home in the flood, but saidher family and friends have helped her recover. She is very thankful for the help.

Waverly is a town that continues to overcome the impossible and shows how the community is family.