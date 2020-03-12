First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The state health department said Thursday that a coronavirus case had been confirmed in Knox County.
The COVID-19 case is the county’s first amid the virus crisis declared Wednesday by the World Health Organization as a pandemic.
The Knox County Health Department spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side about an hour after the state health department’s confirmation. The City of Knoxville also responded to the first confirmed case.
The number of confirmed cases in the state was also updated to 18 as of Thursday: 8 in Williamson County, 6 in Davidson County, 2 in Shelby County, 1 in Sullivan County and 1 in Knox County.
Knox County Health Department speaks on the first confirmed COVID-19 case
A press conference with the Knox County Health Department was held at 4 p.m. Thursday.
KCHD executive director Dr. Martha Buchanan said at the press conference that the case was an isolated case and the person was tested in a medical facility. The person also had self-quarantined and was not hospitalized. They had been exposed overseas.
Dr. Buchanan also said it was not a case of community transmission, but, it was still important for anyone who is sick to stay home.
“I can’t emphasize enough to stay home if you’re sick,” said KCHD executive director Dr. Martha Buchanan.
Currently, the coronavirus is not widespread in the county.
Buchanan also said the KCHD will be giving frequent updates on the coronavirus in order to educate and inform the community.
City of Knoxville issues response to first confirmed COVID-19 case in Knox County
Following the state health department confirming a coronavirus case in Knox County, the city of Knoxville issued a statement Thursday afternoon.
“The City of Knoxville will follow Knox County Health Department and CDC guidelines to protect public health and limit the spread of infection,” the city’s release stated. “Currently COVID-19 is not widespread in Knox County, but the City of Knoxville is taking precautions.”
Several events scheduled to take place in the city have been canceled by organizers, while the City has canceled its Neighborhood Conference scheduled for March 28, 2020.
“The City of Knoxville has been preparing for a positive COVID-19 case in our area. At this time no city services are being impacted, but we are being cautious and evaluating the situation constantly,” said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.
