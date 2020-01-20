First 2020 Corvette auctioned for $3M for charity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (CNN) — The first 2020 model year Corvette was auctioned off Saturday for a cool $3 million dollars.

Generally, the first model of the year is worth more to car collectors but the price was no doubt inflated because it’s all for charity.

General Motors donated the car to benefit the Detroit Children’s Fund, which helps local schools.

The winning bidder was NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick.

This isn’t just the first Corvette of the new model year — it is also the first with its engine mounted in the rear, rather than under the hood.

The re-vamped Corvette was recently named ‘North American Car’ of the year.

It was also named ‘Motor Trend Car’ of the year.

The car was sold at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale, Arizona auction.