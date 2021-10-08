Firestone Building Products to expand Nashville operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Firestone Building Products will expand its operations in Nashville, creating nearly 30 new jobs with a $13 million investment in Davidson County, state officials announced.

According to a Thursday news release, Firestone Building Products was recently acquired by Holcim Participations, which decided to maintain the company’s headquarters in Nashville and retain more than 200 employees.

Firestone Building Products manufactures and supplies roofing and building envelope solutions.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Develop says over the past five years it has helped support nearly 70 economic development projects in Davidson County. This has resulted in nearly 27,000 job commitments and $3.4 billion in capital investment.