Firefighters working two-alarm apartment fire in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are battling a fully-involved fire at the Stone Ridge Apartments on the 500 block of Piccadilly Row off Una Antioch Pike in Antioch.

According to Nashville Fire Department, it is a two-alarm fire. Four units were involved and 15 people were displaced. NES has been able to shut off power to the affected building.

The American Red Cross has been called out to assist the displaced families.

