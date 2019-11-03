Firefighters respond to more calls due to people heating homes

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – With another cold night on tap, many in Middle Tennessee are switching on the heat and that can be dangerous.

“I’ve ran several house fires where people will heat their house with stoves and things like that when they get desperate you know to heat their home,” said Jason Gass with the Lebanon Fire Department, “And several fires where space heaters were the culprit for starting the fire.”

Two fires in Nashville Friday started simply by people trying to warm their homes.

One fire at a house on Hamilton Avenue where investigators say started when clothes were left by a heater and caught fire.

An apartment fire at the Skyview displaced six adults and twenty kids after officials say an HVAC unit malfunctioned.

“It’s typical, especially when people turn their units on,” Gass told News 2, “Sometimes whenever they first turn on they’ll burn the dirt and dust off the elements and you’ll get a strange smell. “

The Lebanon Fire Department says the calls for help have been coming in with the colder weather in the last week.

“Your HVAC you need to have them checked by a licensed technician annually, typically. Change your filters,” Gas advised.

“If you use space heaters, check the chord, make sure they’re okay, don’t place them underneath rugs. There’s a rule of thumb, three feet to the front and to the side, make sure they’re clear nothing around them,” he said.

Never leave space heaters on when you leave the house or go to sleep.

“I’ve seen death because of it, and it’s unfortunate,” Gas said, “It’s a sad part of our job, and that’s why we try to educate and try to keep people safe.”

Firefighters also say as the time changes Sunday, change your clocks and change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to ensure they alert you if anything should happen.