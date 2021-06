HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WKRN) – First responders worked together to rescue a dog in Hopkinsville.

According to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS, crews were dispatched to a dog that wedged itself underneath a concrete pad recently. They said it was unable to get out with the help of residents.

(Courtesy: Hopkinsville Fire/EMS)

Firefighters were up for the task and rescued the dog before returning it safely to its owner.