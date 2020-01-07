Firefighters find dead woman in vehicle at Murfreesboro grocery store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)— Murfreesboro police say firefighters found a deceased woman in a vehicle in a grocery story parking lot.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 2200 block of Veterans Parkway in the parking lot of Kroger.

They say Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department crew members pulled into the lot to buy groceries, and noticed a woman in a silver jeep with the seat laid back.

The MFRD Captain knocked on the window to check on the woman, but got no response.

He opened the door to discover the woman was dead and called police and emergency services.

Police say the victim is 28-year-old Brittney Rigsby and there were no signs of foul play.

Police are still investigating and are waiting on autopsy results to determine the cause of death.