Firefighters extinguish several brush fires in Middle Tennessee, Kentucky this weekend

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several brush fires caught the wind in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this weekend, the most recent in Dickson County Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say abnormally dry conditions and strong winds are spreading small fires rapidly.

In Dickson, EMA said the brush fire in a field off Sylvia Road and Denny Road started from a hay bale.

The Vanleer Fire Department got the call and they requested back up from eight agencies.

With the manpower of more than 30 people, they were able to get it under control here.

“Odds are if they say it’s hay bale, it’s probably some farmer who was bailing hay,” said Dickson City Fire Captain Berry Mainley, “Parts of the baler heats up, and it doesn’t take a lot with the dry conditions that we have, a baring starts heating up just slightly, it can actually catch the hay on fire, and it’ll spread it through the field, numerous bales will be on fire before he knows it.”

Eighty acres also burned in Hickman County Saturday night, the Coble Fire Department put it out with assistance from eight agencies.

Before that, more than 100 acres burned in Oak Grove Kentucky.

“Like sage fields, especially you get outside the city, there’s a lot of farmland that has sage fields. You know the grass when it gets extremely dry, kind of dies out, and sage grows,” Mainley said, “If the winds blowing… it’ll almost burn faster than you can run… it’s hard to believe, but I’ve seen it.”

With burn bans currently in effect across Middle Tennessee, fire officials are asking farmers to be especially careful.

“This time of year, you bale hay,” Mainley said, “The farmers do, they’ve got to have feed for their animals. And it’s not that they shouldn’t do it they just need to be really careful, probably need a fire extinguisher pretty close that way if their equipment catches on fire, they can put it out.”

There were no injuries or damage to structures in any of the recent fires.

Mainley said they expect burn bans to be in place until we get a very long, possibly overnight rain.

Burn bans are currently active in these cities and counties:

Millersville

Westmoreland

Mount Juliet

Baxter

Shelbyville

Nolensville

Dickson

Cookeville

Murfreesboro

Smyrna

Spring Hill

Hendersonville

Sumner County

Rutherford County

Logan County, Kentucky

Lebanon

Greenbrier

Franklin County

Smith County