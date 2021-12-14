NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a structure fire with heavy smoke in Wedgewood-Houston on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire broke out in the 400 block of Houston Street and firefighters could be seen running hoses through Bastion.

Crews evacuated everyone from the building for safety. The Nashville Fire Department has not yet released the cause of the fire.