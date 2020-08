NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is responding to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a business at 1015 West Kirkland Avenue near Gallatin Pike in East Nashville.

According to Nashville Fire Department, this is an active scene and everyone is asked to avoid the area at this time. News 2 is working to confirm if there are any injuries.

