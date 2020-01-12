Firefighters able to find urn holding fire victims mother after a fire in Knoxville early Sunday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) Around 6:30 Sunday morning, units from the Knoxville Fire Department responded to 1958 Old Amherst road to a house fire.

When firefighters arrived they found flames coming from three sides of the single-story home and the two female occupants already outside the home.

Fire crews quickly went to work extinguishing the inferno while paramedics tended to burns one victim received while trying to dampen the flames before crews arrived.

The home is a total loss and the homeowner had no insurance, however there is some good news to this loss. Firefighters were able to dig through the rubble an recover an urn containing the ashes of one of the victims mother who passed away late last year.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting the two ladies.



