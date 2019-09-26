Firefighter injured while battling North Nashville housefire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Fire Department says a firefighter was injured while battling a house fire in North Nashville.

A spokesman for the fire department said that firefighters had to battle the blaze inside the home on Heiman Street. One firefighter was injured.

NFD says the firefighter suffered burns that are believed to be non-life-threatening. He was transported to Vanderbilt Univer Medical Center for treatment.

Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents. A woman and four children were displaced as a result of the fire.