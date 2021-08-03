Firefighter injured in fire at Lawrenceburg business

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — A firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at a business in Lawrenceburg early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened at the Auto Zone on North Locust Avenue around 1 a.m.

(Courtesy: Lawrenceburg Fire Department)

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the building and when firefighters first tried to go inside, the fire was too intense.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.