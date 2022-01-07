OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A firefighter was injured while fighting a house fire in Old Hickory Friday morning.

Crews were called to a home on Rifle Range Road off Old Hickory Boulevard in Old Hickroy just before 8 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the fire was extinguished and all occupants were able to escape from the home without injury.

The firefighter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-critical head injury.

No additional information was immediately released.