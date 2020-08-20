Fired state trooper facing assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fired Tennessee State Trooper is now facing an assault charge following a video showing the trooper ripping a mask off a protester’s face.

Andrew Golden said he was videotaping a traffic stop on state property when Trooper Harvey Briggs approached him. In the video, you can see the two getting into a verbal confrontation before Briggs walked up to Golden and appeared to rip a mask off his face. Briggs was ultimately fired by THP.

Briggs now faces a misdemeanor assault charge. An affidavit attained by News 2 said the charges are for throwing the victim’s face mask, touching his face, and throwing the mask in the air without the victim’s consent.

