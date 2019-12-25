Firearms stolen during Giles Co. burglary, 2 in custody

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers are in custody after stealing firearms during a burglary in Giles County.

According to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 2500 block of Black Road on December 20th after neighbors reported suspicious activity.

Deputies said the home belonged to the Alsup family which recently experienced a death and injuries due to a car crash.

During the investigation, deputies learned a Tennessee Wildlife Officer seized several firearms during a traffic stop over a wildlife violation.

Investigators said the serial numbers on the guns were a match for some of the firearms missing from the Alsup home.

The sheriff’s office arrested the two suspects on Christmas Eve and recovered several stolen firearms.

Dylan Jacob Townsend, 19, and Tyler Chance Hargrove, 19, are charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property.

Sheriff Kyle Helton released the following statement:

“Tragedy struck our community with the passing of Curt Alsup and the injuries sustained to his family during the motor vehicle accident several days ago. I was appalled, to say the least, when I received the news that his family’s home had been burglarized while his wife and children were hospitalized. Our goal was to seek and find those individuals responsible for such a despicable crime and that came to an end this Christmas Eve. I would personally like to thank those Officers involved in the apprehension of these offenders, the multiple community members reporting any and all suspicious activity, and to TWRA Officer David Crane for his valuable assistance during the investigation.” -Sheriff Kyle Helton

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.