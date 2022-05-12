NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation was opened after first responders were called to a shooting at an East Nashville, and found a fire at the same location early Thursday morning.

Firefighters with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) and officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) were called to the 800 block of West Sharpe Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

One person was found dead in a room in the home, NFD said. A fire was reportedly found and contained in a separate room from the deceased person. MNPD said the victim was a male.

No other information was immediately available.