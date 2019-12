MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Fire Department has extinguished a trailer fire outside the Amazon Fulfillment Center in the city.

The trailer was parked at a loading dock when it caught fire Thursday evening.

Crews said the fire was contained to the trailer and the building was not impacted.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

(Courtesy: Murfreesboro Fire Department)

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.