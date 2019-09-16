Fire Marshal places ban on burning in Murfreesboro city limits until further notice

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Effective immediately, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department’s Fire Marshal Carl Peas has placed a mandatory ban on burning in the city limits until further notice.

The ban is the direct result of dry vegetation due to lack of rainfall.

“Until we receive a substantial amount of rain, we will not lift the burn ban,” said Peas. “Conditions right now are not conducive to safe burning.”

According to Weather.com, Murfreesboro is expected to see little to no rain over the next 10 days.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the public and will announce the lift as soon as conditions become favorable again,” Peas continued.