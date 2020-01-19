Fire kills 8 at asylum for mentally ill in Czech Republic

Closings
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech official says eight people have been killed in a fire at an asylum for the mentally ill in the Czech Republic.

A spokesman for the regional rescue service says the fire in the northwestern town of Vejprty broke out early Sunday about 5 a.m.

The town is on the border with Germany.

All eight of the victims were patients and died from smoke inhalation. Another three people were seriously injured.

The spokesman says in addition to the deaths, 30 others were injured by the blaze and one of them is in critical condition.

