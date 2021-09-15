Fire investigators search for arsonist in Germantown church fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Fire Department investigators are searching for the person who threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of the Axis Church on Tuesday morning.

According to a release from NFD, it happened around 1:48 a.m. when crews were called to the scene for a reported building fire. A worker, in a building near the church heard the intrusion and called 911.

When crews arrived, they found a damaged window and light smoke showing in the entryway of the church. As crews gained access and investigated, there was a small fire in the building spreading to rugs and equipment in the front hallway.

Crews worked quickly to put the flames out and prevented it from spreading further.

Investigators were able to gather information from the scene and the 911 caller. A suspect description has not been released at this time. The video from the church shows the view from inside when the window was broken.

Investigators are searching for any information that may lead to the identification of the arsonist. When apprehended, the suspect is expected to be charged with arson.

If you have any information, call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Cash rewards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.