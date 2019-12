Fire in Las Vegas apartment complex kills 6, injures 13

LAS VEGAS (AP)– Las Vegas authorities say six people are dead and 13 are injured following a fire Saturday morning in a three-story downtown apartment complex.

The fire department earlier said that five of the injured were in critical condition and that some residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived.

The department also said several jumped and were injured. The cause of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments is under investigation but a fire official says it appears to be accidental.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance to the dozens of people that the fire department says were displaced.