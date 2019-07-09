Fire heavily damages Brentwood home

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in Brentwood was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 1 a.m. at a home on Lavada Place in the Brenthaven subdivision.

Brentwood Fire and Rescue reported first-responders arrived to find heavy flames and the roof partially collapsed.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Crews will remain on the scene of the fire through the morning hours to ensure the fire is contained.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of Lipscomb Drive and Lavada Place during the morning commute.

No additional information was immediately released.

