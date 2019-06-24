Fire destroys restaurant in Humphreys County

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine if lightning sparked a weekend fire that destroyed a restaurant in Humphreys County.

Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department responded around 8:30 p.m. Sunday to assist McEwen Fire Department with a fire at Granny’s Kitchen in the 100 block of Railroad Street.

The restaurant suffered significant structural damage, officials said.

Firefighters explained lightning could be to blame but an official cause remained under investigation.

No injuries were reported.