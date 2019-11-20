Fire destroys home in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in Goodlettsville was heavily damaged by fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire began around 4:15 a.m. at a home on Cambridge Court.

Fire officials on the scene told News 2 one person was inside the home when the fire began. They were able to escape to safety and no injuries were reported.

The fire, which reportedly began on the deck of the home, caused extensive damage to the residence. Exterior walls have collapsed, floors have burned through and the building is considered structurally unsound for fire crews.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.