Fire destroys business in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) —A fire late Thursday night destroyed a long-standing business in Columbia.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. at the Quick Cash and Mr. Vapes shop on James M. Campbell Boulevard.

Crews with the Columbia Fire Department saw heavy smoke pouring from the store’s awning upon arrival.

(Photo: WKRN)

They were able to contain the fire to the business, which is inside a strip mall, and protect the adjacent business from being damaged. The tobacco shop next door did sustain water damage.

No one was injured in the fire.

“Thankfully everybody was already gone and nobody was injured or hurt. Everything else can be replaced,” said owner Greg Frazier.

Frazier’s shop has been open at this location for five years though he has been it has been in operation in Columbia for 25 years.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.