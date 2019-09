RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA. (WRIC/CNN) — Firefighters with Rancho Cucamonga Fire Distric in California welcomed nine newborns this year.

The fire department couldn’t help but to share their new firefighters in a Facebook post.

“We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!” said the Facebook post.

Firefighters posed with their babies in an adorable photoshoot.