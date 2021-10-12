Fire damages vacant home in Donelson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fire damaged a vacant home early Tuesday morning in Donelson.

The fire began around 12:15 a.m. at a vacant house on Munn Road, which at the intersection of Lebanon Pike and Stewarts Ferry Pike.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to put the fire out and as many as 10 engines responded to the scene.

According to officials, no one was transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.