Fire damages multiple businesses in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several businesses were damaged in a fire in Clarksville early Monday morning.

The fire began around 4:30 a.m. in the 600 block of North Riverside Drive, in between Spring Street and McClure Street.

Crews on the scene told News 2 the fire began in the roof of the building that houses Eastern Insurance, a massage parlor and vacant office.

The roadway was closed to traffic but one lane is now open in both directions.

Fire crews are waiting for business owners to arrive and the cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately released.