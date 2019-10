NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to figure out what sparked a fire in a storage shed behind a restaurant in Midtown Thursday morning.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, flames were spotted coming from the building around 4:30 a.m. at Division Street and 18th Avenue South.

The building, used to store paperwork and documents, was damaged, crews said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.