Fire damages La Vergne home

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire that damaged a home in La Vergne is under investigation.

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department shared pictures from the house on Lou Gehrig Circle.

Crews responded at about 10:30 p.m. Friday to find fire and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

Officials said the person who lived there was already outside and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area, but there was smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.