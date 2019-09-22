Fire damages Bellevue home Saturday

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was in the right place at the right time, saving a home from burning to the ground.

This was on Millbrook Drive in Bellevue Saturday.

A neighbor said he saw black smoke, after returning home from grabbing dinner.

He thought someone was burning a fire, but later saw his neighbor’s whole deck was on fire.

“When I saw that it was actually the neighbors deck, i kind of looked around seeing if someone else was seeing this and already called it in,” said Matt Ruff.

Fire crews said flames spread throughout the first floor, but the flames were quickly extinguished and no one was hurt.



