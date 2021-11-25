Fire damages apartment in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment in South Nashville early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the Player’s Club Apartments off Edmondson Pike around 12:30 a.m.

Damage to the exterior of one unit was visible but fire officials on scene did not comment on the extent of the damage. It is not known if any one was injured.

No additional information was immediately released.