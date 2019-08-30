Fire crews on day 2 at Germantown building fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews remain on the scene of a fire at a former meat packing facility in Germantown.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, the blaze started around 10:00 a.m. Thursday while a construction crew was working on the property.

The fire sent plumes of smoke into the air that could be seen from miles away.

The Neuhoff building is located at Adams and Monroe Streets.

Late Friday morning, firefighters were still putting water on top of the building and NFD said crews will remain on scene until the fire is out.

“At this point they are there to make sure the fire stays contained to the building,” said NFD Public Information Officer Joseph Pleasant in a statement to News 2. “The priority is to make sure that if the building were to collapse that there isn’t a danger to the public.”

Fire officials said one of their biggest challenges has been the instability of the structure making it difficult – and unsafe – to fight the fire from inside the building.



