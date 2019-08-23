Fire chief survives massive heart attack

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Joe Williams is back on his farm.

“I feel great,” Williams said. “Also blessed to be here.”

It’s the first time he’s been on the farm since Saturday when he felt hot and started having chest pains.

“I had some nausea and vomiting,” Williams said.

Williams was having a massive heart attack.

“The pain had started going down my left arm,” he said. “I was getting numbness in my jaw.”

He knows the signs and symptoms all too well.

Williams has been the fire chief for White House Community Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years.

“I’m usually in charge of situations like that,” he said.

First responders he normally works over were now at his side.

“They were kind of surprised it was me cause I usually show up on the scenes with them,” Williams said.

He was rushed to Tristar Skyline Medical Center where doctors say he suffered the worst kind of heart attack called “a widow maker.”

“You think ‘Oh my gosh,'” said Christy Williams, Joe’s wife. “Cause it was really scary.”

Christy says the phrase brought their family to their knees.

“I had my sisters, my sons, we were all praying,” she said.

Thoughts and prayers also started pouring in on social media on the fire department’s Facebook page.

The 56-year-old says he felt each prayer.

“We’re not all gonna live forever,” Williams said. “But, I just didn’t want to go Saturday.”

“The Lord was just with me that day.”