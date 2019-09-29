Fire at North Nashville apartment complex displaces 15-20 residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire in a North Nashville apartment has displaced residents, according to the Nashville Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the call around 2 p.m. at Cumberland View public housing.

According to officials, crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames coming from a second-floor apartment. No one was injured and residents made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Officials said eight units were affected and The Red Cross is assisting between 15 and 20 displaced residents.