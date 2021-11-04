Fire at Nashville Rescue Mission; Man arrested for arson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was arrested early Thursday morning for aggravated arson after police said he intentionally started a fire in the Nashville Rescue Mission bathroom.

According to an affidavit, when officials arrived at the mission, witnesses pointed to Thomas Rice Jr., 28, and said he was the one who started the fire.

Police said when Rice was asked to put the fire out, he refused. The arrest warrant states when police asked him why he started the fire, he told them “because I had to.”

Rice was arrested for aggravated arson and is being held on a $75,000 bond.