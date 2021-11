FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shoppers at a Walmart in Williamson County were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a fire.

Fire crews were called to Walmart located at Mallory Lane in Franklin for a fire located on the roof of the building. Evacuations were made, and all occupants at the store left safely.

Captain Scott Mainord stated that the fire started in an HVAC unit. Once firefighters got to the roof, they reportedly noticed some damage.

No injuries were reported.