Fingerprinting technology company to locate corporate headquarters in Franklin

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fingerprinting technology company has announced plans to locate its corporate headquarters in Franklin, creating an estimated 142 new jobs.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Monday morning that the announcement by Integrated Biometric Technology, LLC, known as IBT, would also include an investment of $2.3 million in Williamson County.

IBT specializes in biometric technologies for identity authentication, identity management and criminal history background checks through the FBI.

“I am proud to welcome IBT to the world-class list of innovative companies that have chosen Tennessee for their headquarters. The number of tech jobs in Tennessee far outpaces the national average and continues to grow, thanks to our business-friendly climate and skilled workforce,” Gov. Lee said in a statement.

Charles Carroll, the CEO of IBT added, “We are a biometric technology company providing services to state and federal governments as well as the consumer markets through our sports and entertainment products. Being part of the Williamson County community will greatly assist and enhance our future development and growth.”

IBT was originally founded in 1999. The company partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after the Sept. 11 attacks to implement biometric enrollment and state criminal history checks.