Finally, Fall! Cool and sunny weekend ahead

Finally, Fall weather here in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. The cold front has pushed east and left cool sunshine in its wake!

We are looking at a breezy morning in the low 50s with a northwest wind of 10-20 mph. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid-60s.

And you may want to break out the blankets tonight with lows dropping to the low 40s and upper 30s (Plateau) by Sunday morning.

Tomorrow’s highs will be in the upper 60s and there will be plenty of sunshine!

Cool nights continue into next week with daytime highs moderating to the 70s. Our next chance of rain moves in Thursday afternoon!