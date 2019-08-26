Final CMA Awards nominees to be announced on Good Morning America 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The final nominees for the 53rd annual CMA Awards will be announced on Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Select categories will be announced on the morning show by Jimmie Allen and Ashley McBryde in the 8 a.m. hour. Morgan Wallen will also perform on the show before he and Midland visit Billboard to reveal the final nominees.

Carrie Underwood will host the annual awards show on Nov. 13 from downtown Nashville with special guest hosts Reba and Dolly Parton.

The show will celebrate legendary women in country music throughout the awards ceremony.

The CMA Awards will air on News 2.