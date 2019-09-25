Fight for Air Climb: How you can help

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The ‘Fight for Air Climb’ is happening again Saturday, November 2nd and it benefits the American Lung Association.

It takes place at the 505 building in downtown Nashville.

Teams are made up of families, friends, and even co-workers. They will race up 45 floors, a total of 862 stairs, but it also is about raising money and awareness.

News 2 has a team in the race that includes Danielle Breezy and others. They would love to raise as much money as possible. If you would like to donate CLICK HERE.

This is why we Climb. This is why we Climb. A severe asthmatic tackles the 477 stories up and 477 stories down of stairs at the Nashville Fight For Air Climb vertical mile?! You bet. A workout dance party with Blackstone Brewery following your victory? Absoloutly. #FightForAirClimbNashville Register now for this thrilling experience before we sell out: ClimbNashville.org Posted by Fight For Air Climb Nashville on Thursday, August 22, 2019

After the civilian races, there is a First Responders Challenge where firefighters race up the same stairs in their full gear weighing 50 to 75 pounds.

The Captain of the Nashville Fire Academy, Terry Hollis, participated last year and said he can’t wait to do it again. He has a personal connection since he lost his mom to lung cancer and feels for all those suffering. Captain Hollis wants to get more firefighters involved and civilians, too.

If you want to participate in the Fight for Air Climb, register here: www.climbnashville.org