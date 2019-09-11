Fifty-Forward program helps retired men do bold things

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Adventure is not reserved for the young. Many retirees are doing bold things they always wanted to do but didn’t have time.

Fifty-Forward has a program that encourages the over-50 crowd to do something they have never done before. It can be something simple. But three friends who met in a support group decided to go bold.

“Why shouldn’t life be an adventure? It is.”

Skip Dillon, Joe Murray, and Dan Surface love life after 50 and they live it to the fullest.

“We did this jump thing. Recently, I had never jumped out of an airplane before that was an adventure,” said Skip Dillion.

The adventure started as Joe’s solo jump.

“I’ve always wanted to do it. I’ve been around airplanes all my life. I built them. I flew them.”

But the retired Air Force veteran soon had company.

“Joe gets up and says ‘I’m gonna jump out of a plane, I’m gonna skydive’ and I immediately said, I’m gonna do that too,” said Dan.

So, on Joe’s 78th birthday, three friends took a dive.

“When I first jumped out, we turned upside down and I saw the sky, and I said this is not right. I should be looking at the ground. But we straightened up and flew down. It’s just an awesome feeling.”

“It felt like pure joy, pure ecstasy. I was living life the way I like to live life and that is to live life in the moment,” said Skip.

Dan jumped with hope close to his heart. I.C. is a symbol of mental health awareness, one of Dan’s passions

“I said I want to do this. I did it. I love it. I’m gonna do it again,” said Dan.

The trust that anchors their friendship is strengthened by a support group Dan organized for retired men.

“Sometimes we talk about our health. Sometimes we talk about doing crazy things like jumping out of planes, but we’re always there for each other and I think that’s very important,” said Dan.

Retirement can be a scary time and the goal of the men’s group is to take away that fear by creating a new life that has purpose and meaning. And sharing that new life with younger guys as mentors so they will know what to do when they reach that point in their lives.