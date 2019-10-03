Fiery crash shuts down I-65 at Murfreesboro Road

Franklin, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash and fire involving a tractor trailer has shut down the southbound lanes of I-65 at Murfreesboro Road.

The Franklin Police Department tweeted that the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lane of the interstate.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reports the accident site is at mile marker 67. TDOT says northbound traffic on the interstate is also seeing delays.

The 96E Murfreesboro overpass is closed in both directions until inspectors can confirm that the bridge, which was damaged by the semi, is safe.

It is not clear right now whether there are injuries.

News 2 will be updating this story as soon as more information becomes available.